A Weekend In Barcelona After The Terror Attack

At the airport in Barcelona, it seems like business as usual. Bustling activity, security announcements warning you not to leave your luggage unattended, people at arrivals joyfully folding their arms around each other. I get into a cab and ask the driver how she feels. "It is sad what happened. But that's the way the world works nowadays and life goes on." I am her last customer; she's looking forward to seeing her family tonight. As we drive into the city, a bus is driving next to us. I see four young women on board – they are maybe in their early 20s – laughing and enjoying themselves as they show each other something on a phone. "As if nothing had happened," I think to myself. A scooter squeezes between the bus and my taxi. A couple is driving, the girl sitting on the back. At the traffic lights they open their visors and laugh about something: a moment, like before, filled with joy. Again I think that negative things have to be faced with positive things. Life goes on, as does my cab.