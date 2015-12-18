Most people associate Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Wayne and Garth head banging in a beaten-up AMC Pacer. But to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the track that is continually voted the 'Best Song Ever Made', reaching Christmas number one in the UK, the English National Ballet have given it a rather refined makeover, taking the classic from the bar to the barre.
Starring Erina Takahashi, who is currently playing Clara in The Nutcracker, and first soloist James Forbat, who plays the title role in the same ENB production, other organisations who have reimagined Freddie Mercury's finest hour are a string quartet from the Royal Academy of Music and the Trinity Boys Choir.
It’s not exactly Tchaikovsky but who knew that Brian May’s famous guitar solo would actually make the perfect accompaniment to a fouetté?
Starring Erina Takahashi, who is currently playing Clara in The Nutcracker, and first soloist James Forbat, who plays the title role in the same ENB production, other organisations who have reimagined Freddie Mercury's finest hour are a string quartet from the Royal Academy of Music and the Trinity Boys Choir.
It’s not exactly Tchaikovsky but who knew that Brian May’s famous guitar solo would actually make the perfect accompaniment to a fouetté?
Advertisement