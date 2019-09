Nadiya Hussain, winner of last year's The Great British Bake Off, has spoken about receiving Islamophobic abuse because she wears her hijab in public."After every Islamic terrorist attack, I walk out of the door with a cloud over my head," the 31-year-old British-Bangladeshi told The Times . "If I’m on the train, people will sit away from me, or God forbid I've got a rucksack or a suitcase... I've been shoved waiting for a bus, had things thrown at me."Yet Hussain, who was recently commissioned to bake a cake for the Queen as part of her 90th birthday celebrations, also said: "It's nice living in England and we are, I like to think, a very integrated society. The negative people are definitely in the minority."During her wide-ranging interview with The Times , Hussain revealed that her husband faced criticism from more traditional members of the Muslim community when she competed on The Great British Bake Off last year."They said: 'Can he not provide for her, so he sent her out to work?' They said he wasn't a proper man," Hussain recalled. "It doesn’t affect him. Not one bit."Hussain, whose recipe book Nadiya's Kitchen will be published on the 16th of June, added: "Last night, I was in bed, pottering on Twitter, and he was doing the ironing at the foot of the bed. If any of my kind of elders had seen that, I think they would have just died."Hussain, a regular contributor to The One Show and Loose Women, also spoke about being a role model to other British Muslims. "I feel I’ve been given this voice and I want to help someone who thinks they can’t break away or needs confidence," she said.