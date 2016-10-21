Korean women have an extreme relationship with the sun — taught to avoid it at all costs — that shimmering ball of death in the sky. An entire industry supports the idea that, in return for a few carefree years of being beautifully bronzed, the sun will stealthily rob us of our youth and leave us wrinkled and covered in brown spots. And, it’s true. The sun is the number-one cause of ageing skin. UV rays dry it out, break down collagen, and cause skin cancer.
This explains why Korean women deck out in full-on battle regalia in the summer months: Darth Vader-esque visors, sun umbrellas, really big hats, and, of course, a whole gamut of skin products to keep the Dorian Gray illusion alive.
The key to successful sun protection is layers. No, one sweep of tinted moisturiser with a hint of SPF won’t stand up against that burning ball of hot our solar system revolves around. Slathering on the SPF repeatedly during your day will best prepare your skin for facing the sun’s harmful rays and help it skin retain its youthful elasticity. Sure, layering SPF doesn't enhance your protection factor, but applying an SPF spray over your face two hours after you applied your SPF BB sure doesn't hurt.
Click through for some of my favourite Korean UVA- and UVB-screening products in a variety of forms and applications.