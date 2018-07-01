Meet The Artist Trying To Draw Every Queer Person On The Planet

"Oh my god, it's been amazing. As soon as I opened it up and said I'll draw anyone, no questions asked and no money needed, stories started pouring in. It was really beautiful and amazing. In the beginning I was just drawing to draw. It didn't really mean a ton. And then people were sending me messages saying that they've had a really hard year, or that it's hard for them because people don't recognise them as queer and they have to come out all the time. I get a lot of requests from trans folks who feel very dysphoric in their gender and don't feel represented well in their photos. So they want drawings that they feel will represent them better or make them feel seen as they are. Occasionally, there's a story that's like, 'I've been married for 30 years and I recently realised that I identify as queer and this is what I'm going through.' There's been a whole range of stories that have poured in. It has become so intimate."