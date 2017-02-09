I've been asked a lot by people if I've felt anything that makes me think labour might be imminent and I always say I'm not sure. “But have you felt anything unusual?” Hey, now that you mention it, I HAVE felt a bit unusual...EVERY DAY FOR THE LAST 9 (and ½) MONTHS. Everything is unusual! I wish there were more of an indication so that I could plan my life but as it stands, anyone's guess is as good as mine, which is why I'm finding it a bit difficult to relax. That's another thing people like to tell you to do: “Relax and put your feet up before the baby comes!” Here's the thing, they also love to tell you that once the baby comes you won't have any time for yourself for a long, long time. So it seems more obvious to me that now is NOT the time to put my feet up, but instead to work my ass off to get projects done, see the people I want to see, and do the things I want to do before our daughter arrives into this world. There is an intense daily push/pull sensation of peak physical exhaustion at odds with my ambition to finish projects and enjoy the final moments of uninterrupted intimacy with my husband that is very hard to balance. Most days it's very hard not to just sit in a chair and stare at the wall waiting for the baby to arrive. But until that moment comes, if you need me I'll be over here going about my business as usual, comforted by the knowledge that sometime in the next 26 days I will have a baby. If not longer.