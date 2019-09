Let's start by dispelling a longstanding myth: the duration of the average pregnancy is 10 months, not nine. I'm currently nearing the end of week 38, rapidly cruising towards my due date (week 40). I have been reading up on this, and there are a lot of convoluted explanations from doctors about why pregnancy is commonly considered to be nine months in duration (all months aren't an even four weeks long, blah blah) but let's be honest, if you were my boss and I told you I was going on holiday for 40 weeks, I'm relatively certain you would consider that 10 months off the clock. So please, give us pregnant women some credit and let's account for all 10 months of the struggle. Here's another thing I have started to worry about: I'm beginning to have trouble remembering my pre-pregnancy identity. Every decision I have made for the better part of a year has been with my baby's best interest in mind. All of my friends have been referring to me as their “pregnant friend” for what feels like forever and almost every aspect of my life has shifted and changed to accommodate the fact that I am with child. In a study released in the European Journal of Social Psychology in 2009, Dr. Phillippa Lally and her team of researchers determined that it takes 66 days for a habit to become ingrained in the human brain, hence my concern that 267 days into my habit of wearing giant cotton underwear and complaining about heartburn, I might have actually forgotten who I was in my previous life as an autonomous being. Will I even remember the non-elasticated clothes that I own? Will they ever fit me again? Will I remember how to put my socks on without the aid of the handy tool that my husband kindly bought me for Christmas? At this point, I'm officially "full term" and this baby could be coming "any day now”. Let me tell you something; there are a lot of cruel tricks played on your mind and body throughout a pregnancy, but none crueller than knowing that the most life-changing thing possible is about to happen to you and only having a VERY loose three- to four-week timeframe during which this could reasonably happen.