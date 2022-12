The Euphoric Highs & Problematic Lows Of AI Avatar Art

"The queer Indigenous urge to pay $3 to have your face digitally rendered by AI into multifaceted futuristic being of your dreams so you can pretend you live in some kind of affirming utopia," writes artist and DJ Priya Vunaki on Instagram , accompanying a slideshow with pink and purple curls, chromatic makeup and utility-style jackets topped with a robot on their shoulder. "And [I] can work out future hairstyles to experiment with," they add.