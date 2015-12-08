Your Lunchtime News Feed

Donald Trump calls for halt on Muslims entering the US
In an extraordinary escalation of rhetoric Donald Trump has called for a bar on all Muslims from entering the US until the nation’s leaders can “figure out what is going on” after the terrorist attacks in San Bernardino, California. As one of the leading American presidential candidates, Trump’s speech sparked condemnation and outrage. Read more.
Eagles of Death Metal join U2 onstage in Paris
US rock band, Eagles Of Death Metal, were invited onstage by U2 at a concert held at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, less than a month after the deadly attacks during their performance at the Bataclan venue, where 89 people were killed. Bono embraced Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes ahead of an emotional joint rendition of Patti Smith's People Have The Power. Read more.
Oscar Pistorius is released on bail
Olympian Oscar Pistorius has been granted bail while he awaits sentencing for murdering his girlfriend Reeve Steenkamp. After judges changed their ruling against Pistorius from manslaughter to murder he could now face fifteen years imprisonment. Read more.
Winona Ryder is the new face of Marc Jacobs beauty
Winona Ryder has been announced as the new face of Marc Jacobs beauty, which is her first ever beauty campaign to date. The news was announced via Marc Jacobs’ Instagram, where the designer stated: “It stars my dear friend (of over two and a half decades), the stunningly beautiful and extraordinarily talented, Winona Ryder.” Read more.
Students at Manchester Metropolitan University can pursue a degree in Pizza Hut
While you may feel like you’re an expert in pizza, considering the sheer number of slices (not to mention wings and garlic bread) you’ve consumed in your life, students at one university might have the edge. Pizza Hut has teamed up with Manchester Metropolitan University to launch its first-ever apprenticeship program that will train 1,500 students in “a range of skills from food production to financial analysis.” The program will run for the next five years, and will include classes at both the school, and various Pizza Hut franchises. Read more.
In an extraordinary escalation of rhetoric Donald Trump has called for a bar on all Muslims from entering the US until the nation’s leaders can “figure out what is going on” after the terrorist attacks in San Bernardino, California. As one of the leading American presidential candidates, Trump’s speech sparked condemnation and outrage. Read more.
Eagles of Death Metal join U2 onstage in Paris
US rock band, Eagles Of Death Metal, were invited onstage by U2 at a concert held at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, less than a month after the deadly attacks during their performance at the Bataclan venue, where 89 people were killed. Bono embraced Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes ahead of an emotional joint rendition of Patti Smith's People Have The Power. Read more.
Oscar Pistorius is released on bail
Olympian Oscar Pistorius has been granted bail while he awaits sentencing for murdering his girlfriend Reeve Steenkamp. After judges changed their ruling against Pistorius from manslaughter to murder he could now face fifteen years imprisonment. Read more.
Winona Ryder is the new face of Marc Jacobs beauty
Winona Ryder has been announced as the new face of Marc Jacobs beauty, which is her first ever beauty campaign to date. The news was announced via Marc Jacobs’ Instagram, where the designer stated: “It stars my dear friend (of over two and a half decades), the stunningly beautiful and extraordinarily talented, Winona Ryder.” Read more.
Students at Manchester Metropolitan University can pursue a degree in Pizza Hut
While you may feel like you’re an expert in pizza, considering the sheer number of slices (not to mention wings and garlic bread) you’ve consumed in your life, students at one university might have the edge. Pizza Hut has teamed up with Manchester Metropolitan University to launch its first-ever apprenticeship program that will train 1,500 students in “a range of skills from food production to financial analysis.” The program will run for the next five years, and will include classes at both the school, and various Pizza Hut franchises. Read more.
Advertisement