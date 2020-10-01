From Vitamin C To AHA: 5 Key Ingredients To Rejuvenate Your Skin

We’ve curated a list of five (yes, just five!) ingredients you need on your radar for fighting the signs of ageing skin. Some you’ve probably heard of, others maybe not so much, but that’s what we’re here for. And while there’s definitely no need for a lengthy 10-step skincare routine, it's essential to add a couple more steps and products if you’ve been skipping out on them without realising it. Considering that skin mostly ages due to skin cells becoming slower to renew themselves (meaning dead skin stays on the surface for longer while fresh new skin is trapped underneath) as well as decreased hydration and elasticity, we look to ingredients to mimic these duties and keep skin functioning at this level.