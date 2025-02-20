As DEI Rollbacks Hit The Beauty Industry, Which Brands Are Still Committed To Diversity?
It’s clear that if brands want global reach, they have to remember that ignoring the global stake of Black consumers and their market value is not only bad math, it’s bad business.
How Black Beauty Brands Thrive Through DEI Initiatives
Beauty’s 2020 DEI Promises & Where They Are Now
These efforts were never designed for longevity; they were reactive, not structural.
Tomi Talabi, Black Beauty Club founder
The Beauty Retailers Rolling Back DEI
I’ve always been a fan of creating your own table. I’ve heard thousands of nos, so I told myself, 'why should I wait to create this for me when I have everything within me to create it for myself?'
How Beauty Founders Are Feeling
Which Beauty Brands Are Actually Hiring Black Folks?
These setbacks are real and painful for our community. However, I remain fundamentally optimistic.