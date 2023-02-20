Venus In Aries Is Here To Remind You To Live In The Present

First and foremost, Venus in Aries is known to be placed to do what it wants, when it wants, without having to answer to anyone. As the planet of love, beauty and money, Venus is extremely impulsive in Aries, allowing this romantic placement to jump in headfirst to any situation without thinking about the future. The only thing that matters to this astrological sign and planet is the here and now. To be honest, there is a certain kind of poetic and adventurous ring to living and loving in the present, without thinking about anything but the person who is standing right in front of you.