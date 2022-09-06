Venus In Virgo Means It’s Time To Invest In Acts Of Service

And while that energy can be wonderful to aspire to in any relationship, don't neglect to also give yourself some acts of service lovin'. "When Venus moves through Virgo's sign, our love language can become hyper-focused on the details and we may struggle to engage in self-care," says Campos. While having someone else remember what your fave candy is can certainly be nice, you're also allowed to give that same treatment to yourself from time to time. Book a facial, give yourself an extra-long lunch break, or grab a bag of Kit Kats to snack on from your closest grocery store. No matter how small the gesture, caring for yourself will never be a negative.