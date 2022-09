Venus In Virgo Means It’s Time To Invest In Acts Of Service

Venus is in its fall in Virgo — meaning that it's the planet's least-favourite sign to be in — so we'll have to work a little harder to make our relationships harmonious during this transit. "Venus wants to enjoy life’s most exciting pleasures, and Virgo's energy is too critical and nitpicky of this type of behaviour," says Narayana Montúfar , senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "This means that we will have to work harder to feel joy in our relationships." While Venus was in Leo, we were bold and boisterous in showing our affection to others — now, we will show our love in much more practical ways. "Doing little favours for our partners like taking the trash out or doing their laundry will work wonders," says Montúfar.