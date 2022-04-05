The Grammys Snubbed Jamaican Artists, But Reggae Doesn’t Need Awards To Validate The Genre

With that said, it’s uncertain what the aim of the Grammys’ “Best Reggae Album” is. Is the purpose to award artists who continue reggae’s tradition, or who innovate it and or to acknowledge artists who adapt the sound to their own locale? Whatever the goal, it’s clear that it’s time to divest from the desire to be recognised by this institution. Dancehall and reggae artists, like other Black cultural producers and productions, do not need their work to be validated or legitimised by an institution that has failed to bring itself up to speed. The music is valid and worthy because we made it. While winning a Grammy does come with the benefits of exposure and new musical opportunities, with a continued decline in relevance, there’s no way it can be an accurate reflection of the immensely talented group of people and genre it claims to represent. Additionally, it does little to take into consideration the ecosystems that sustain Caribbean music and how these genres reach their audience outside of the eyes of the institution.