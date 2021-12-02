This New Moon Solar Eclipse Is Bringing Big Changes. Here’s How To Prepare

This eclipse also marks the end of a cycle that began in early June 2020, when the first eclipse in Sagittarius took place, says Montúfar. "Since this is the last eclipse that will occur in the sign of the archer in many years, we are closing a cycle that began back then," she says. The major themes of that very first Sag eclipse were revolution and anger — two things that were undoubtedly prominent in the thick of the pandemic and during the protests aimed at fighting racial inequality, police brutality, and systemic racism in the United States. Since then, how have you used those emotions to create meaningful change? Have you put in effort to make the world a better, more equitable place? Although we're rounding out this eclipse cycle on a positive note, it's still important to ask yourself these questions and be truthful with your answers — if you are disappointed in them, vow to work harder in 2022.