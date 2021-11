International Transgender Day of Remembrance And The Genocide Of Black Transgender Women

This Transgender Awareness Week, I want to also highlight transgender resilience and how we continue to fight to thrive, fight to breathe and fight to live our lives as our authentic selves. I am so fortunate and lucky to lead The Transgender District, the first legally recognised district of its kind in the world, in which we are actively building political, economic and cultural power for and by transgender people. Through my work, I get to work with incredible transgender advocates and emerging leaders who are young, brilliant, and see the world so differently than when I was a young trans teen in the mid 2000s. We have created incredible programmes, such as the Transgender District’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator that supports Black and brown aspiring entrepreneurs from ideation to the launch of their very own businesses. We have led numerous public policy and legislation pieces centering protections for sex workers in California , and gender justice public policy that will serve cisgender and transgender women and nonbinary people who are survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. In August 2021, Mayor London Breed signed into Proclamation the month of August in San Francisco as “Transgender History Month ," an incredible acknowledgement for our community and the nation’s first of its kind. You know, transgender people didn’t just fall out of the sky in 2007, we have always been here, silenced, but here.