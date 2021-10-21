Under the influence of Aries, this full moon has an independent nature, itching to move up and onward. But nothing above or below is ever alone, and while the moon in Aries might have us feeling like we’re on our own and can do as we please, the aspects it makes to other planets and stars tell a different story. The full moon rises in opposition to the Sun in Libra and brings our emotional need to differentiate ourselves up against our investment in maintaining common ground. Although Mercury has stationed direct, he still moves through his retrograde shadow, and echoes of Mercury retrograde in Libra can be felt here. Tensions around expectations in partnership, resentments that arose when direct communication didn’t happen, hurt feelings that stem from feeling under-appreciated or taken for granted — these are all the things that might lap at the edges of our night like waves at the shore.



The under (and over) current is strengthened by the moon’s opposition to Mars, which is also in Libra and conjunct the Sun. Mars rules over Aries and the tension in this opposition can certainly be felt. Mars in Libra craves a consensus and abstains from conflict unless conflict is absolutely necessary. Mars in Libra, bolstered by the Sun, wants everyone to come together on their own terms and then collaborate to create new shared terms that everyone can agree on. While some people dream of a common language, Mars in Libra does her best to initiate one.