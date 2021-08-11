Does Anyone Use Snapchat Anymore? Actually, Yes

A big part of Snapchat’s appeal is the lack of commitment it takes to enjoy it: Stories fade after 24 hours, messages disappear, and, even if you leave Snapchat, you can always connect with people via at least three other platforms. If you one day decided to delete Snapchat, you don’t lose a whole lot. Or do you? After all, Snapchat perfectly appeals to our wishy-washy ways of socializing online — following and unfollowing the same person, archiving posts we were once proud of, deactivating when we’re fed up, these things all require a lot of work and are often belaboured decisions. No such maintenance and public relations go into a Snapchat profile. In fact, another reason why Snapchat might be so stress-free is that it’s very much not a part of our online meta-profiles, it plays a minor role in telling people who we are — they only get a glimpse.