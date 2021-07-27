As if their steamy makeout photo wasn’t enough proof that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in fact back together, the newest addition to Lopez’ jewellery collection certainly is.
One day after the couple made it Instagram-official on Lopez’s feed, photos of the singer-actress surfaced of her shopping in Monaco, where she has been celebrating her 52nd birthday with Affleck. In them, she can be seen wearing a white linen minidress with a Nick Fouquet sun hat, a Valentino handbag, and two gold necklaces — one with a heart-shaped diamond pendant and another embellished with three capital letters: B, E, and N. And unlike her fedora-style hat and heart necklace, which were both present in the birthday bikini shots, her other neck bauble appears to be brand new.
Since it was her birthday, it’s reasonable to assume that Lopez received the diamond-studded tribute as a (presumptuous) gift from Affleck. Unfortunately, it seems that while he did spend a pretty penny on Foundrae jewellery for Lopez, the “BEN” necklace wasn’t included in the bunch, according to an interview with the brand’s founder in The Adventurine. It’s also possible that the accessory is but another in a Taylor Swift-level list of Easter eggs that the couple has been dropping since the end of April, when Affleck was first seen visiting Lopez’s Los Angeles home. (In May, the Gone Girl star was spotted in Miami wearing what appeared to be the same watch he wore in J.Lo’s 2002 “Jenny From The Block” music video.)
Both Lopez and Affleck have been known to show their love in the form of customized accessories. In 2020, Affleck and then-girlfriend Ana de Armas were seen wearing matching heart necklaces on various occasions. A year prior, while promoting her appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2019, Lopez wore large hoop earrings with “Alex” engraved on them, the name of her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.