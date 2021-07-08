The New Moon In Cancer Promises To Be A “Wild Time”

Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck is calling this luminary "a wild time for us to move forward with our dreams." The reason is that this new moon connects with Uranus, the Planet of Rebellion, which she says this will stir up some bold energy and encourage us to embrace our individuality, rebel against the status quo, and rebuild our lives (if we want to). "It’s also a time to seek out the kind of relationships that we want," Stardust continues. "If we want to rebuild and reconnect with others, this is an ideal time to change the structure. We are defining our comfort zones and the rules in which we find solace, which means that we will be making decisions and plans based on the relationships that we feel can grow."