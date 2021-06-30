Amazon Prime Day isn’t all deals and discounts. This year, the mega sale involved concerts, too. On Monday, Billie Eilish shared images from her Prime Day show, which involved her singing “My Future” in a Parisian apartment on a rainy day, now available on Amazon Music. “This was a dream to shoot,” she captioned the four-photo slideshow on Instagram. In the photos, the seven-time Grammy winner can be seen wearing a neutral-coloured floral blouse, a matching tennis skirt, and a cape. And lots of pearl jewellery that’s still available to purchase.
Mejuri, a Toronto-based brand that's beloved on Instagram, made several of the pieces worn by Eilish in the photos, including a pair of yellow gold studs with freshwater pearls, a gold chain with pearls strung in the centre, a matching bracelet, and four stackable rings.
But while Eilish wearing a strew of Harry Styles-approved jewellery items is, on its own, enough to get us through the week, that isn’t even the best part about her choice of baubles. Every item worn by the “Bad Guy” singer is still available, with prices starting at £50 and maxing out at £165.
If her wearing (and subsequently causing a sell-out of) loungewear from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS in the music video for “Lost Cause” earlier this month is any indication, Mejuri won’t be able to keep the below items in stock for long once her fans get wind of them.
With that in mind, shop her jewellery collection from the shoot, below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.