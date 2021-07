Amazon Prime Day isn’t all deals and discounts. This year, the mega sale involved concerts, too. On Monday, Billie Eilish shared images from her Prime Day show, which involved her singing “My Future” in a Parisian apartment on a rainy day, now available on Amazon Music. “This was a dream to shoot,” she captioned the four-photo slideshow on Instagram. In the photos, the seven-time Grammy winner can be seen wearing a neutral-coloured floral blouse, a matching tennis skirt, and a cape. And lots of pearl jewellery that’s still available to purchase.