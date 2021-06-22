The Worst Mercury Retrograde Of 2021 Is Over. Here’s How To Recover

For just a couple more weeks, we'll still be feeling a bit of a hangover from this transit. "The story we’ve been dealing with since May 14, when Mercury first entered its pre-retrograde zone, will come to an end on July 7 when the retro-shade phase ends," says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. While we won't be feeling this transit as intensely as we did before, we still need to make it through the retro-shade to fully be rid of this chaotic energy. On the bright side, Stardust says that we're no longer totally in the thick of things. Our communication is becoming clearer, we're understanding our relationships more, and we now have a better perspective on things — the fog is starting to lift.