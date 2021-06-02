Get In, Bestie. Saweetie Wants To Take The World For A Ride

This isn't something new for Saweetie, and she makes clear that her irrepressible drive to do things is thanks to a variety of factors. She refers to both of her parents as hustlers; they're two people whose ambition she respects deeply, and she says the way they raised her moulded her into a very independent young person. By the fifth grade, Saweetie had her own house key. She cooked and cleaned, and got herself ready for school every morning. On top of all that, she got good grades. "My mom told me to do that, but she's also a tiger mom so I was kind of scared," she laughs. Saweetie was also heavily involved in sports as a teenager, which she says made her more resilient and gave her a competitive edge. She recalls a time when she had just started at a new school, and during volleyball tryouts, she approached the varsity coach and said, "I don't want to play for freshman or JV, I want to play for you." That year, she didn't actually end up on the varsity team, but she did manage to skip past the freshman team and become captain of JV. That setback didn't dim her ambition. When she made the varsity team the following year, she told the girl who played her position, "Hey, I'm taking your spot." "I'm friendly competition. I'm always going to tell people what's on my mind," Saweetie says. "And, I eventually did take her spot."