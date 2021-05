After A Year Of Excess, I Finally Realised How Badly I Need Moderation

We can’t all walk around with a hand bell stowed away in our back pocket but we can set ourselves deadlines and stick to them. Anamarta , a teacher of Taoist (Buddhist) philosophy, is a firm believer that we are what we 'do': if we devote too much attention to anything, we become unbalanced. "Balance and inner harmony are about allowing the flow and respecting when it’s time to sleep, when it’s time to work, when it’s time to eat, when it’s time to run," she says. "When you start to get in tune with yourself and your body, the inner wisdom guides you. I know when I start pushing myself I have to tell myself to slow down."