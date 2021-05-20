After A Year Of Excess, I Finally Realised How Badly I Need Moderation

Holly, 29, found that having a glass of wine as a 'treat' at the end of each day rapidly morphed into something less manageable. "I started having a bottle of wine a night to myself," she recalls. "At the time it would numb some of the loneliness and give me a feeling of semi-contentment but then I’d wake up with an awful hangover and eat rubbish and after a while I started to feel so low." This had a severe impact on Holly when restrictions finally began to lift. "I felt anxious and insecure when things started opening, I didn’t feel good about myself and when I went to the pub for the first time I got so drunk, I couldn’t stand. I think my friends were quite shocked."