On Monday, the former First Lady joined TV host Gayle King on CBS This Morning to talk about her Waffles + Mochi campaign, life after being the First Lady, and, yes, knitting during lockdown. “I have freedom to do the things that I want — I’m knitting now,” Obama told King. “No disrespect, but that sounds very old lady,” King replied. “It’s not old lady,” Obama insisted. “I don’t want you to come for my knitting community, Gayle.”