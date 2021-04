“It’s best to have the intention to get your second shot of an mRNA vaccine after the recommended number of days, but there may be instances where people have to wait or get it a little early” says Anurag Malani , MD, medical director of Infection Prevention & Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs at St. Joseph Mercy Health System. “Life happens, and not everyone is able to come exactly three or four weeks after their first dose. They could have a rare occurrence of developing COVID after the first dose, and have to quarantine. Or maybe they miss the appointment because of work. They can still get it within the grace period and the vaccine will be safe and effective for them.” After two doses, the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective, and Moderna is 94.1% effective at preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection, and that immunity lasts for around six months at least.