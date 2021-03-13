Every identity is “valid” as long as it is true to the person claiming it. But, if your identity is based on stigmatising trans people, then your identity is genuinely transphobic. Stating this doesn’t invalidate your identity, it’s just being honest. Nobody is required to date or have sex with trans people, but it’s eerily violent to organise an identity and a movement around excluding them. For Super Straights to do just that, while claiming that they’re persecuted is the ultimate irony. But, lucky for them, there are no political, medical, or religious institutions out to exclude and exterminate them, or pretend they’re just some transgressive novelty of modernity. Even though, that’s exactly what Super Straights are — a novelty, a footnote, a trend soon to be forgotten.