Florence Griffith Joyner was an Olympic gold medalist and track star who, to this day, holds the world records in the 100- and 200-meter events. In addition to her athletic prowess, Flo-Jo was also known for her incredible sense of style. “Her fashion [was] always changing and her outfits were amazing,” said Williams during the post-match press conference. “So, this year, we thought [about] what we could do to keep elevating Serena Williams on the court, and the Nike team actually thought of this design, inspired by Flo-Jo, and I just thought, This is brilliant.”