On Sunday, while over 96 million people were watching the Super Bowl Serena Williams was across the world in Melbourne, Australia, playing in the first round of the Australian Open and wearing an outfit fit for a fashion runway. For her first match, during which she defeated Laura Siegemund, Williams chose a pink, red, and black asymmetric catsuit by Nike , which featured one short leg and one long one. And while fashion-forward is likely the first descriptor that popped into your head after spotting the look (guilty!), Williams’ one-legged catsuit was much more than just stylish. Following the match, Williams told reporters that her look was inspired by Flo-Jo.