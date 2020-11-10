These BIPOC Fashion Influencers Are All About Sustainability & People Need To Listen

In June, Rogers’ platform started to grow significantly, but she had feelings of imposter syndrome. “Part of me feels like the only reason I have this following is because I'm half-Black,” she explains. “Am I the cute version of a Black person you want to follow? Or are you actually inclusive and want to listen to all Black voices?” While she grappled with her account’s growth, Rogers' friends and family reminded her how hard she had worked: “I've been doing this for a hot minute, and white influencers who have been in the space just as long as I have skyrocketed. I'm finally getting what I deserve.” She’s also working to expand the community: “I'm finding all these creators I've been wanting to find forever. My feed now feels way more diverse.”