Facebook Is Cracking Down On Holocaust Denier Content

White supremacist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Black hate groups and militia groups run rampant on Facebook. And Facebook has dragged its feet in owning up to its role in amplifying vitriol and misinformation since before the 2016 election. Given how this year's election is expected to draw out long after the polls close on 3rd November, Facebook will also ban election ads after the polls close. Only time will tell if these bans were timed with intention or if it's too little too late.