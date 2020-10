Maisie Williams & Reuben Selby Kicked Off PFW In Matching Dior Rain Gear

Williams and Selby are hardly new to the Fashion Week front row — or matching their looks. In September of last year, the duo sat alongside CFDA Fashion Fund judge and model Paloma Elsesser and Moonlight actor Ashton Sanders at the Helmut Lang show during New York Fashion Week . Later that season in Paris, both appeared at Thom Browne, not only wearing matching tweed suits and knee socks but also coordinating makeup. For fall ‘20, they dressed to the nines for Christopher Kane , only to one-up those looks in head-to-toe seersucker Thom Browne in March. Now, we shouldn't be surprised by Williams' prowess in the style department. She is, after all, a Stark.