Maisie Williams & Reuben Selby Kicked Off PFW In Matching Dior Rain Gear

Let’s get one thing straight: We’ll never forget Arya Stark Maisie Williams in her leather armour, needle tucked in her belt. But after appearing in head-to-toe Dior rain gear for the French fashion brand’s show on Tuesday, Williams gave us another standout look to think about for a while. For the fashion show, the Game of Thrones actor, along with her boyfriend, Reuben Selby, chose matching ensembles: Williams wore an oversized khaki anorak as a mini dress with fishnet socks and knee-high rain boots, while Selby paired a structured trench coat with slacks and lug-sole loafers. Both carried Dior handbags, Williams’ a tiny top-handle in black and Selby’s a khaki-and-white Saddle bag which he wore across his body. Even their face masks — which were also khaki-coloured — were a perfect match.