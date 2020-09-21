It’s official. Tracee Ellis Ross has proven that masks can be a focal accessory in any red carpet look. Never before has PPE looked so fashionable and red carpet-ready.
The Black-ish star, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, stunned in a head-to-toe golden gown cascading down, from a plunging halter top to four gorgeous tiered skirt layers. Sticking with the metallic theme, Ross wore Jimmy Choo silver heels and a timeless, vintage Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Hands necklace in 18k gold and platinum.
Her mask, in an eye-catching, iridescent gold colour, could not be more perfectly paired with her look. “How fun to get dress up!” Ross captioned her Instagram slideshow. “Can’t say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!” Ross has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series three other times since 2016 and each year, she has graced every best-dressed list as a fan favourite.
Speaking of the dress, the gown comes right off the runway from French designer Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall 2020 collection. Each piece in the collection harkens back to two eras — Hollywood’s golden age and sartorial touchstones from the 1980s. The collection is full of exaggerated silhouettes and luminous fabrics, perfect for a red carpet.
Ross did briefly remove the mask to present the award for Outstanding Writer in a Comedy Series in person. As one of the few people actually taking the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this year, her whole outfit looked even more stunning live.