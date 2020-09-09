Let’s Talk About The Graphic Video Going Viral On TikTok

In this disturbing circumstance, TikTok's vertical scroll betrays its user: When you scroll on either your Follow feed or your For You Page, you swipe up to go from one video to the next, with each video auto-playing as soon as it's on your screen. This means that on Sunday, as McNutt’s video began to appear on For You pages, people were often halfway through the video before they got a chance to swipe away. TikTokers are advising each other to keep a lookout for videos that show a bearded man sitting at a desk and warning of the graphic content that might follow. Some sneaky edits are made to fool you into watching the graphic content by first showing you innocuous content like cute animals and then cutting to the death.