If anything, this will just cut down on the number of "why is this trending" tweets that get in the way of everyone's participation. Because you have to wonder: There must've been a point in the conversation where people were talking about something and it became a trending topic. Then some clueless Columbus walked into the chat to ask "why is this trending" instead of reading through the conversation. Then came another one and then a third. And they flooded the feed like the anchovies raiding the Krusty Krab . This new feature is just a way to send them on their way before they overwhelm the conversation.