These Three Pairs Of Sunglasses From Black Is King Are Under-£150

Throughout Black Is King, Queen Bey can be spotted wearing four different pairs of sunglasses from the Perth-based brand, three of which are priced under £150. Included in the mix is a red-lensed cat-eye pair (that is currently on sale for just £60), which the star wore alongside a floral tea-party gown designed by British label Erdem , as well as an elongated pair of black skinny shades worn with a custom leopard print gown by Kujta & Meri. The latter sunglasses were plucked from Poppy Lissiman’s runway collaboration with NYC-based indie brand Puppets and Puppets from AW19 fashion week, which was unfortunately never sold by either brand.