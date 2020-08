It should be noted, however, that this TikTok exodus also marks a turning point in Sway House's troubled history. Sway House consists of a revolving door of creators 18 to 21 years old. This summer, two of its members were arrested, resulting in a barrage of doxing and harassment on Sway House members. Reeves had to ask fans to chill out and Richards went on hiatus . Then the Sway House and Hype House drama exploded earlier this month because two teenagers kissed . Through it all, Sway House members have generally been cast as the antagonists that stoke the flames and have been met with consistent hate and harassment. All of this to say, that despite their popularity, their presence on TikTok has certainly soured over the last few months. Nevertheless, they all have continued to post to TikTok after announcing their Triller deal.