Is It Actually Safer To Get A Haircut Outside?

The evidence still stands today, according to public-health expert Karl Minges, PhD. "Adapting the salon environment from a closed space to open air will lower the overall risk of infection from, what I would term, medium to low," Dr. Minges explains. "We know this virus is most likely to be spread via particles in the air, so being outdoors will help to dissipate the virus if exhaled by a customer or beautician. However, an outdoor haircut is only a ‘low’ risk activity if everyone adheres to the safety precautions: wearing face masks properly, maintaining social distance until seated, washing hands, and staying home if they feel sick."