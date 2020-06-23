Run, Don’t Walk: Kiehl’s Is Having A 20% Off Sale Right Now

Consider your summer beauty haul sorted: Kiehl's is throwing a summer sale and everyone's invited. Starting today and lasting through to 6th July, you can score 20% off selected skincare staples, from the cult Ultra Facial Cream SPF30 to beauty editor favourite, Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Mask.
The sale applies to 11 selected products on site where you can knock more than a couple pounds off everything from tried-and-true products to new launches and everything in between.
Due to many cities still being on lockdown (or only within early phases of reopening), Kiehl's is still offering free shipping on all orders with no minimum required — so, you can feel even better about shopping online from the safety of your sofa. Below, a selection of on-sale seasonal gems and all-time fan favourites that are worth carting during this short but oh-so-sweet skincare sale.
