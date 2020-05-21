Right On Cue, Newly-Single Megan Fox Appears In Machine Gun Kelly’s Music Video

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have not commented on whether or not they're dating, but their characters in MGK's new music video for "Bloody Valentine" certainly are. Or were, before Fox put duct tape over the musician's mouth and took over his house. Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, had recently been spotted out with his Midnight In The Switchgrass co-star, not long before her husband Brian Austin Green confirmed on his podcast that they were getting divorced after ten years of marriage.
"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," he said on the podcast, later adding, "She met this guy, Colson, on set…I’ve never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point."
However, the music video paints a different picture. In it, Fox plays a conniving lover who binds and gags Baker and lip-syncs his song, drags him around the house, and kisses him through the duct tape on his lips. It ends with Fox killing Baker by electrocuting him in a bathtub.
The press release for the video is sure to emphasise that the two are portraying a "fictional romance," but it sure is funny timing to have it come out after romance rumours started flying and Fox is newly-single. Plus, Baker has somewhat of a reputation for showing up with women we'd least expect, like BFF Pete Davidson's ex Kate Beckinsale — although she later seemed to dispute those rumours.
I will say one thing: This are-they, aren't-they relationship did result in me watch my first ever Machine Gun Kelly music video — All Time Low is shaking.
