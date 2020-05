Right On Cue, Newly-Single Megan Fox Appears In Machine Gun Kelly’s Music Video

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have not commented on whether or not they're dating, but their characters in MGK's new music video for "Bloody Valentine" certainly are. Or were, before Fox put duct tape over the musician's mouth and took over his house. Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, had recently been spotted out with his Midnight In The Switchgrass co-star, not long before her husband Brian Austin Green confirmed on his podcast that they were getting divorced after ten years of marriage.