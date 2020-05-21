Sia Adopted Two Teenagers Who Were Ageing Out Of Foster Care

Sia’s heart isn’t just “elastic” — it’s also huge. The singer confirmed that she adopted two teenage boys who were about to leave the foster care system because of their ages, as she told SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up in an interview.
Though the singer says she adopted the teenagers in 2019, she's rarely spoken publicly about the experience until now. "I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now," she shared. "They were ageing out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them."
In 2018, about 17,844 kids aged out of the US foster care system — roughly 7% of the total number of children in the program, according to the most recent data from the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute. The institute asserts that many of these foster kids became adults without the ideal emotional and financial support.
Sia previously mentioned that she’d adopted a son in a GQ profile of Diplo, with whom she collaborates with frequently, that was published in February of this year.
In 2019, she offered to take in Dasani, a teenager who was in the HBO documentary Foster. “Hey Dasani from ‘FOSTER’ on HBO! I’d like to adopt you,” Sia wrote in a Tweet that has since been deleted, according to Entertainment Tonight. “We’re just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. But I want you to know you will have a home with me.”
Sia didn’t name the boys she adopted in her recent interview.
Now, the 44-year-old “Thunderclouds” singer says that her family has been self-quarantining due the coronavirus pandemic. She and her sons are trying to adjust to the challenges of life in self-isolation — as most Americans are these days.
"They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” she explained. “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”
