Why Are Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Publicly Feuding With Tekashi 6ix9ine?

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Shortly after being granted an early release from prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) dropped a single to commemorate his return to the free world. The track, curiously called “Gooba,” went viral almost immediately; in 24 hours, the accompanying visuals were viewed a record-breaking number of times. However, Hernandez claims that the commercial success of the comeback single has been stifled on the Billboard charts thanks to the machinations of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s teams.  
Two weeks ago, Grande and Bieber released their quarantine-inspired duet "Stuck With U." The song shot to the top of the Billboard music charts, climbing over the viral Megan thee Stallion and Beyoncé collaboration as well as Doja Cat's "Say So" remix with Nicki Minaj. While it makes sense that the song is doing so well on the charts — Bieber and Grande's respective fanbases are extremely devoted — Hernandez believes that their top spot on Billboard was not earned but purchased.
"I want the world to know that Billboard is a lie," he stated matter-of-factly in an Instagram video yesterday. "You can buy number ones on Billboard!"
The rapper's IG post claimed that the pop stars had purchased 30,000 units of their charity single at the last minute to make sure that it would gain the number one spot. And to make sure that Grande and Bieber stayed at the top, Hernandez alleged, Billboard had inaccurately counted "Gooba" streams and sales, and that's the reason that the song is currently third on the chart.
Bieber was quick to respond to the allegations, logging into Instagram to refute the claims. "[6ix9ine] says his streams don't count," the singer wrote on his story. "Yes they do, but he is counting the global streams and this is a domestic chart so only domestic streams count."
The response continued, addressing Hernandez's accusations of buying units en masse to boost the song's ranking. Bieber clarified that no such thing had been done and asked the rapper to not "discredit our fanbase with false info."
Grande also a similar statement on Instagram, and her post echoed her collaborator's sentiments — and threw in some excellent shade Hernandez's way.
thank u to everybody who supported this song, this cause and made this happen. we love uuuuu so much. 🤍 there’s so much to celebrate today. 🤍 however, i would like to say a few things. anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren’t the driving force in anything i do. i’m grateful to sing. grateful to have people who want to listen. grateful to even be here at all. i didn’t have a number one for the first five years of my career and it didn’t upset me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. my fans are everything to me. i promise i couldn’t ask for another fucking thing. so with this celebration today, i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)...my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of “almost number ones” in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL .... and you should feel that way too. congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3. 🥰 and thank u to @billboard for this honor. and thank u to everybody who helped us raise a lot of money for a very important cause this week. love u all a lot.

"to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself," she wrote in a lengthy post captioning a screenshot of the Billboard Top 10.
"be grateful you’re even here," Grande continued. "that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in."
Having been accused of being shiesty, Billboard made sure to set the record straight by releasing an in-depth article explaining how it calculates the Top 10. According to Billboard, there was no illicit measure enacted to push Grande and Bieber's duet to the top of the charts; the rankings were calculated, as always, by looking specific streams and sales data collected by Nielsen Music/MRC Data. According to that data, "Stuck With U" sold 108,000, and “Gooba” only sold 24,000 — hence Hernandez's lower spot on the chart.
Though he's definitely still pressed about not nabbing the number one spot, Hernandez is already planning his next move. "Don't worry we going #1 next time @billboard," he posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with six credit cards in hand.
