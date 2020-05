Roy Horn Of Siegfried & Roy Is Dead One Week After Coronavirus Diagnosis

While Horn and Fischbacher faced allegations of animal mishandling , they always maintained that the attack was an accident . The duo claimed that Horn suffered a stroke onstage during the sold-out performance, and Mantecore lunged at Horn to help him. Chris Lawrence, who worked onstage with Horn and Fischbacher during that show, said last year the attack was not an accident and blamed Horn for enticing the tiger with his microphone. The incident happened on Horn's 59th birthday.