The Obamas Are Headlining Virtual Graduation For The Class Of 2020

Oprah isn't the only graduation headliner this year. Class of 2020: the Obamas will also be your commencement speakers. YouTube will be hosting a live virtual ceremony called Dear Class of 2020 airing on Saturday, 6th June 6 at 3 pm ET, featuring the Obamas as well as Lady Gaga and Malala Yousafzai, with additional appearances by Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, Zendaya, and more. And it'll be followed by a virtual grad night afterparty featuring a performance by BTS. You can tune in on YouTube Learning and YouTube Originals.
I know how hard the #Classof2020 has worked to make it to graduation, so @BarackObama and I want to give you the celebration you deserve. That's why @ReachHigher and I are teaming up with @Youtube to host a virtual graduation on June 6! RSVP at https://t.co/TPcaSy43B8. pic.twitter.com/glLadzlZux— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 5, 2020
President Obama will also be delivering the commencement speech for Graduate Together: America Honours The High School Class Of 2020, a virtual event for high school graduates taking place on 16th May at 8 pm ET. It will air on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, and will also feature LeBron James, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Ben Platt, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, and more. Obama will speak at the Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition virtual event on the same day as well.
I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020
And of course, Oprah is giving the commencement speech during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, a virtual event taking place on 15th May on Facebook and Instagram. Meanwhile on that same day, HerCampus is hosting a virtual ceremony of its own on Imstillgraduating.com, featuring speeches and performances by Eva Longoria, Tamron Hall, Billie Jean King, Andrew Yang, Saweetie, Margaret Cho, and more.
