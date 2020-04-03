This Playlist Will Make Your Next Run Feel Easier

When it comes to what to listen to while running, I've experimented with it all. I've cued up audiobooks. I've subscribed to murder podcasts. I've even plodded along to nothing, hoping to transform my daily run into something more like meditation. (Spoiler: I hated it.) Ultimately, though, nothing keeps me motivated like music.
It's not all in my mind, either. A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology has found that listening to faster-tempo music can reduce your perceived effort while exercising. Translation: A good playlist can actually make your sweat sesh feel easier. And when your workout feels easier, you're able to push yourself harder. Sounds like a pretty good deal to me.
Advertisement
The study also suggested that people who perform endurance activities, such as walking or running, are the ones that will receive the greatest benefit from the right tunes.
With this in mind, we put together a running playlist filled to the brim with high-tempo hits to optimize your next workout — whether it's a lap around your street or a LSR (runners' nickname for a long, slow run).
Check out our picks below!
Advertisement