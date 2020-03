Spain’s Red Princess, A Champion Of Women’s Rights & Progressive Politics, Passes Away From Coronavirus

The Spanish princess is not the first royal to test positive for the coronavirus. Last week, it was confirmed that Prince Charles has the virus , though his symptoms are reportedly mild. Monaco’s Prince Albert also tested positive for COVID-19 on 18th March. He has continued to work and claims that his symptoms are also mild. The Archduke of Austria, Karl von Habsburg, was the first known royal to test positive for the coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms in early March.