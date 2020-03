Should You Still Go To The Dentist During COVID-19?

Exams, cleanings, X-rays, braces removal: They'll all have to wait until the restrictions have been lifted. But while there's a long list of things to avoid going to see your dentist for, Dr. Nejad says there's a lot you can do at home to protect yourself during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’d suggest replacing your toothbrush right now, then doing it again in one to two weeks," he says, in order to help reduce the risk of contracting any virus from the bristles. "Continue this until we're on the backside of this crisis." If you don't have any backup brushes, Dr. Marashi says that you can soak your current toothbrush in antibacterial mouthwash for 30 seconds. "You could also use two tablespoons of baking soda or a teaspoon of 3% hydrogen peroxide in a cup of water," he adds.