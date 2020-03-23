The Facialist’s Answer To COVID-19 Closures? Bring The Spa To You

View this post on Instagram

A heavy but not difficult decision to put our facials on hold at the NY studio. Your safety, my staffs safety, my family’s safety is more important then any bookings right now. Social distancing works- it’s irresponsible for us to not practice this. I’ll be reaching out to all of our bookings today to reschedule you to hopefully come in soon. WE GOT THIS NEW YORK! STAY AT HOME IF YOU CAN!!! IN THE MEANTIME? I’m continuing my online consulting wether you’re interested in our 16 week acne program, or just in a skincare rut and need advice. For now I can drop off products to a mailbox for you (click and ship baby!), and I’ll be posting more about our treatments (finally giving MYSELF FACIALS LOL!) I’ll be answering questions here for you too! like I’ve said a thousand times I started my studio with the intention that everyone is welcome and included. WHATEVER your skin type. I’m going to try my best to keep that sense of community here for now. Love you all and hope to see you soon ❤️