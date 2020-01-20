New Music To Know This Week: DRAMA Tells No Lies, Orion Sun Falls In Love & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
DRAMA "Years"
Sometimes it's not right. Sometimes, you just have to end it — even if you don't want to. DRAMA weighs in with a new crying on the dancefloor classic on the subject, laying Via Rosa's stunning voice down next to the house beats of producer Na’el Shehade.
orion sun "ne me quitte pas (don't leave me)"
It's not what I thought when I pushed play — a cover of the '60s Jacques Brel song en françois. It's a fresh breeze of a song, something light about falling in love that lifts you into the clouds with a melody that's light as a feather.
Jozzy "Let You Down Let You Go"
Jozzy will twist your head in a million different directions with her outstanding new track about a selfish lover. Between keeping up with her flow, following the nods to jazz in the music, and the retro-sounding computer drum track, this song is loaded with complexity. It stuns.
MALKA "Moving Together"
MALKA makes Scottish music in the grand tradition of indie rock stalwarts the Belle & Sebastian, the Pastels, and Snow Patrol: catchy, a bit twee, a lot singable. It's got a timeless, happy vibe — the kind of lightness winter could use a lot more of.
Soko "Being Sad Is Not A Crime"
Tired of faking it? Then don't. Soko makes a case for frowning if you feel like it in a melancholy track that evokes the vibe of Beach House as interpreted by Nico. Feel how you feel and when you feel sad, maybe put this song on for a little comfort.
