Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyer Questions His Accusers, Rape Accusations Ahead Of Trial

When Nightline’s Amy Robach asked Rotunno why she wanted to work with Weinstein, she said that she “is not the moral police” and added that she thinks he has a right to a defense. She also asserted that when the jury looks at the evidence presented against Weinstein, they will find him not guilty. To help Weinstein’s case, Rotunno will present what she characterized as “friendly emails” from his accusers after their assaults. “There is direct communications between Harvey and women, always friendly,” the lawyer said. “Sometimes romantic. That would lead any reasonable person to think that these claims aren’t true.”

