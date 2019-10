Hillary & Chelsea Clinton On Gutsy Women, Greta Thunberg & (Sigh) Tulsi Gabbard

"One of the books that I mentioned in The Book of Gutsy Women is Mary Wears What She Wants by Keith Negley. I mentioned it in the piece that includes Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, the civil war surgeon and women's rights advocate who remains the only woman to ever receive the Congressional Medal of Honour. That’s a book that wasn’t around when I was a kid, and it’s a great story about Mary, who as a little girl, wore trousers at a time when every girl was expected to wear dresses, and how that was the first time she had to be gutsy because there was a lot of censure and pushback, and how that was a profound moment in her life that propelled her to do everything else that she felt was right. Another one isGoodnight Stories for Rebel Girls: Their grandmother is featured in it, which is fun for them to see their grandma in a book."