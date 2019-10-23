Keira Knightley Gets Real About Her Breastfeeding Schedule

She told Minchin that she’d pumped breastmilk right before the interview, adding that her schedule seemed to revolve around it. “I’ve gotta get back before 6:30 because that’s the feed — it’s going to be fine, we’re going to make it,” Knightley said. “I definitely have to deal with pumping. Everyone has to deal with pumping — I mean, if you’re doing that and it’s working. If you want to do that and if you can do that — then yes, we’re pumping. Pumping. So much pumping.”